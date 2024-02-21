Checks by the police have cleared the three men of involvement in terrorist activities, says Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

PUTRAJAYA: The three NGO leaders listed on a terrorist watchlist of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are not terrorists, says home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

At a press conference, Saifuddin said this was based on checks carried out by the police, adding that none of the people involved in Palestine aid group Ops Ihsan were involved in terror activities.

“We have screened 359 people from 53 NGOs (involved with Ops Ihsan). Checks showed they are not linked to terror activities,” he told reporters in Putrajaya.

On Saturday, Ops Ihsan secretariat chairman Jismi Johari said he was ordered by the foreign ministry not to work with the three men anymore.

Jismi reportedly said the foreign ministry had notified him of the matter through a letter dated Feb 15.

