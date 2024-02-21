Police say they believe the victim was pulled out of his car and subsequently assaulted.

PETALING JAYA: Five men were arrested today on suspicion of murdering a driver in Kajang, district police chief Zaid Hassan said.

He added that the victim, a 42-year-old man, was involved in a crash, which subsequently led to a “riot”.

The suspects have been remanded for five days to assist in the investigation, Zaid confirmed.

“It is said to have stemmed from the first crash that occurred near the scene, where the victim fled and was chased by the public.

“However, no police report has been received on the first crash,” Zaid said in a statement, adding that the Kajang police headquarters had received a phone call about the incident in Taman Pelangi Semenyih 2.

Initial investigations found that the victim’s vehicle crashed into a fence in a residential area. The driver was lying outside his car with bruises on his wrists.

After taking statements from local residents, police said they believed the victim was pulled out of his car and subsequently assaulted. His hands were later tied as he was lying in the middle of the road near his car.

“A post-mortem will be conducted at Serdang Hospital today,” Zaid added.

The case is being investigated for murder under the Penal Code, and traffic police have also opened an investigation for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Zaid said members of the public with information on the incident may contact the case investigation officer, Redzuan Mat Salleh, at 013-785-4100, or file a report at the nearest police station.