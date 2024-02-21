Dicky Rahmat Abdullah is accused of transferring RM40,000 from SA Elit Enterprise to his personal account.

KUALA LUMPUR: A former company manager has pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here to a charge of transferring company funds into his personal account.

Dicky Rahmat Abdullah was slapped with one charge under Section 4 (1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 for transferring RM40,000 from SA Elit Enterprise to his personal account.

The offence is alleged to have been committed between Sept 8 and Dec 9, 2021, at Maybank’s Taman Setiawangsa branch.

If found guilty, Dicky will face a jail term of up to 15 years and a fine of not more than five times the impugned sum.

Judge Azura Alwi set bail at RM60,000 with one surety.

The court also granted deputy public prosecutor Irwan Shah Abdul Samat’s application to transfer the case to the sessions court in Shah Alam, where it will be called up for case management on April 3.

Lawyer Diar Isda Yazmin Ismail is representing Dicky.