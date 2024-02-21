Deputy religious affairs minister Zulkifli Hasan says this is to strengthen the nation’s shariah legal ecosystem.

PUTRAJAYA: The government will establish a shariah prosecution department to further strengthen the nation’s shariah legal ecosystem, says deputy religious affairs minister Zulkifli Hasan.

Speaking after meeting 30 Muslim women’s NGOs here, he said the government was committed to implementing shariah law in a systematic and orderly manner.

This included proposed amendments to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Act 355).

“Not just Act 355 but also other bills, such as the Mufti Bill, the amendment to the Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) Act 1993 and several more,” he said.

Zulkifli said the establishment of the Malaysian Shariah Judicial Academy also showed the government’s commitment to enhance the shariah courts’ knowledge, skills and capacity.

Last Sunday, religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar said the government will soon conclude its engagement sessions on Act 355.

He said the report would be presented to the Cabinet for discussion before the bill is tabled in Parliament later this year.