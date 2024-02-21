The Sultan Iskandar Building’s customs, immigration and quarantine complex experienced a power outage for an hour this evening.

JOHOR BAHRU: The customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building here experienced a power outage for an hour this evening.

The immigration office’s communications and corporate unit said in a post on Facebook that the disruption occurred at 4.15pm. Power was restored an hour later after the authorities took swift action.

“The electricity supply was restored at 5.15pm and all inspection zones are operating as usual.

“Thank you to all the officers on duty at the building, who carried out their responsibilities with dedication to ensure the flow of visitors went smoothly,” said the unit.

This is the second time the CIQ complex has experienced a power outage, after the first in December last year which lasted half a day.

Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi had slammed Tenaga Nasional Bhd after a scheduled electricity supply cut there turned into a prolonged blackout.

The scheduled supply disruption had been slated to take place from 8pm on Dec 5 to 4am the following day for maintenance work.

However, according to social media posts, the blackout had remained even at 9am, causing jams on the Causeway link as immigration officers were forced to conduct inspections manually.