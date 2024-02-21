The former prime minister’s son was initially given 30 days from Jan 17 to declare his assets.

PETALING JAYA: Mokhzani Mahathir, the son of former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, has been given a one-month extension to declare his assets by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Mokhzani was initially given 30 days from Jan 17 to declare his assets.

When asked whether Mokhzani had been given an extension, the nation’s top graft-buster, Azam Baki, in a brief reply, said: “Yes.”

On Feb 8, Mokhzani and Mirzan reminded MACC that they had 30 days to comply with the anti-graft agency’s order for them to declare their assets.

The duo said they were in the midst of collating 43 years’ worth of information which they said was an “impossible endeavour” and pleaded for patience.

The MACC, they said, had requested a list of assets dating back to 1981 – the year Mahathir became prime minister for the first time.

Their plea was in response to Azam stating that they had yet to submit their asset declarations despite being served notices.

Azam had previously said that the duo could apply for an extension to submit their declarations in the middle of this month after the 30-day period ends.

On Feb 16, it was reported that Mirzan was given a one-month extension after the businessman requested for more time to comply with the order.

MACC said the notice asking to declare Mirzan’s assets was part of an investigation into information from the Panama Papers report and his business activities involving the sale and purchase of government-linked companies.

Meanwhile, Mokhzani is being investigated under the MACC Act and Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla).

