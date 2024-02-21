A younger brother who tried to calm him down was also punched, says Ampang Jaya police chief.

KUALA LUMPUR: A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly beating his mother with a steering wheel, believed to be due to his dissatisfaction with a shoe cabinet blocking access to his room.

Ampang Jaya police chief Azam Ismail said the 74-year-old victim suffered broken teeth and injuries to her head in the 12.30am incident this morning.

He said the elderly woman was sleeping when the son approached her and began beating her.

“Upon witnessing the incident, the victim’s younger brother, who is in his 30s, intervened to calm down his brother, but also ended up getting punched,” he said in a statement.

The unemployed man was arrested shortly after his mother lodged a police report about the incident.

Azam said the man tested negative for drugs and has been remanded for seven days until Feb 27 to assist in investigations under Section 326 of the Penal Code.