InvestPenang chief Loo Lee Lian refutes Northern Corridor Implementation Authority’s claim and call for Penang to emulate Kedah’s model for fast approval of projects.

PETALING JAYA: Industrial projects in Penang do not need two years for construction work to be approved and for them to commence, says InvestPenang CEO Loo Lee Lian.

She said these industrial projects are allowed to commence construction once building plans are submitted to the local authorities.

Early commencement of work is approved at the city or district councils’ one-stop-centre meetings, which are held every two weeks.

“Penang has built more than 30 greenfield factories covering 10 acres (4ha) in the Batu Kawan Industrial Park and Penang Science Park over the last 10 years,” she said in a statement.

Loo said Penang’s various greenfield manufacturing projects had been fully completed within 10 to 12 months – starting from submission of building plans to obtaining certificates of completion and compliance.

She was responding to a statement by Northern Corridor Implementation Authority CEO Haris Kader Sultan yesterday that businesses in Penang, Perak and Perlis had to wait for up to two years for the necessary approvals.

Haris had touted Kedah’s ability to approve construction projects in less than 10 months as a model that other states should emulate, instead of traditional approval processes where applications need to pass through multiple departments.

He said Kedah’s approach expedited the decision-making process under the state government’s E10 system, a fast-track process for construction permits to ensure work can commence within a specified timeline without delays.

In an immediate response, the NCIA said it welcomed InvestPenang’s efforts to expedite the approvals of investments in the state.

“This can directly contribute to sustainable socio-economic growth, not only in Penang but also to the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) as a whole,” it said in a statement.