Amirudin Shari cites Barisan Nasional’s futile attempt to wrest the state from Pakatan Harapan.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari has dismissed PAS’s ambition to wrest control of the state in the next general election, citing Barisan Nasional’s failed attempt in the past.

Amirudin, who is also Selangor Pakatan Harapan chief, said BN, its current ally in the unity government, had the same aspiration in the past.

“BN had the same goal when they were our foes but, thankfully, we managed to defend the state.

“Now, with BN and PH (becoming allies) we have full control (of Selangor),” Amirudin said after officiating the “Forum Pemanasan Dunia Dan Alam Sekitar” global-warming forum here tonight.

PH and BN currently hold 34 of the 56 seats in the state assembly.

Amirudin said it was now up to PH to continue working to ensure it retained the state in the next nationwide polls.

Last Sunday, Selangor PAS information chief Zurk Ahmad said the party hoped its “PAS for All” campaign, a motto it espoused two decades ago, would help it snatch the state from the ruling coalition.

