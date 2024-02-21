The former Sarawak chief minister’s wife, Raghad Kurdi Taib, his daughter Hanifah Hajar Taib and other family members are present.

KUALA LUMPUR: The atmosphere was sombre at the National Mosque here today as the body of the late Abdul Taib Mahmud arrived for funeral rites.

The former Sarawak chief minister’s wife Raghad Kurdi Taib, his daughter deputy economy minister Hanifah Hajar Taib and other family members were present.

Also present were other politicians, including deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof and Julau MP Larry Sng, as well as Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain, who were there to pay their last respects.

Taib died at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur at about 4.40am. He was 87.

His body will be flown to Kuching, Sarawak, around noon and brought to his home in Demak Jaya.

Sarawakians may pay their last respects to him at the Sarawak state assembly from 8am to 12pm tomorrow. He will then be laid to rest in Demak Jaya.