Fadillah Yusof calls Abdul Taib Mahmud’s passing a major loss to both Sarawak and Malaysia, while Larry Sng says he was ‘the only politician I highly regarded’.

PETALING JAYA: Tributes have poured in for the late Abdul Taib Mahmud, the longest serving head of a state government in Malaysia who died early this morning.

Julau MP Larry Sng said Taib’s passing was a personal loss to him, adding that he and his family had known him for many years.

“He was my mentor and the only politician whom I highly regarded. I loved the man. Sarawak has lost a great leader,” the Parti Bangsa Malaysia president told FMT.

Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof said he was heartbroken over Taib’s death, calling it a huge loss to both Sarawak and Malaysia.

“He had also served as a minister at the federal level before returning to serve Sarawak,” he said in a Facebook post. “May his soul be blessed with grace and placed among the righteous.”

Kuching South mayor Wee Hong Seng said he was grateful that Taib had lived a long life to the age of 87, contributing to Sarawak’s development through the years.

Wee, of the Sarawak United People’s Party, said Taib was a mentor to him and had constantly challenged him to perform better as a politician.

“The late Tun took an early interest in the city of Kuching, even before the Kuching South City Council was established in 1988.

“With his keen interest, the state capital has developed to the vibrant city that it is today, well loved by our residents and winning accolades from visitors and tourists.

“I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to Raghad Kurdi Taib as well as the family of the late Abdul Taib Mahmud,” he said on Facebook.

Meanwhile, deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he had many memories of interacting with Taib, describing the former chief minister as an approachable person.

“This is a major loss for Malaysians, especially for the people of Sarawak. He played a very important role in governing Sarawak and leading it to success,” he said on X.