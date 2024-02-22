The vehicle, carrying food rations, was avoiding an oncoming car when it lost control, says the Kubang Pasu deputy police chief.

JITRA: One soldier was killed and five others were injured after a military truck carrying a consignment of food lost control and overturned at Jalan Kampung Bukit Kechik in Changlun, near here, today.

Kubang Pasu deputy police chief Chien Chunng Tsaur said police received a call regarding the incident at 1.30pm.

He said the truck was heading from Kepala Batas Wataniah Camp to the 30th Brigade headquarters at Bukit Cowder Camp, Perlis.

“The truck was carrying a consignment of food rations. It is believed that it was avoiding an oncoming car before it lost control.

“One of the five passengers seated in the back of the truck sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said.