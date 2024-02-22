Inspections by Penang’s customs found about 180,926 litres of alcohol in seven containers.

PETALING JAYA: The customs department seized seven containers of alcoholic beverages with an estimated worth of RM7.13 million, inclusive of tax, at North Port, Port Klang, Selangor in three separate operations recently.

Inspections by Penang’s customs found about 180,926 litres of alcohol in the containers.

Penang customs director Roselan Ramli said the first operation on Jan 31 involved two containers containing 106,560 cans of beer, estimated to be worth RM263,340, with taxes totalling RM1,708,984.20.

“Initial investigations found that the containers were managed by a shipping company in Kuala Lumpur, and the goods are suspected to have originated from a country in East Asia.

“Based on the information in the bill of lading, the goods were declared as aluminium pieces.

“A man in his 30s who acted as a shipping agent has also been detained to assist in the investigation,” he said, according to Utusan Malaysia.

Roselan said in the second operation conducted on the same day, four containers containing 202,356 cans of beer worth about RM561,541.20, with taxes totalling RM3,451,339.98, were seized.

He said, according to the bill of lading, the goods were declared as copper alloy to deceive the authorities.

The third seizure, he added, was conducted on Feb 7 and involved one container containing 52,320 cans of beer, estimated to be worth RM144,000, with taxes totalling RM1,004,282.40.

It was suspected to lack customs clearance.

“Early investigations found that the container was handled by a shipping company with a branch in Port Klang,” he added.

The three cases are being investigated under Sections 135(1)(e) and 136(1)(g) of the Customs Act 1967.