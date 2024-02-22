Hydroshoppe’s Abdul Hamid Shaikh Abdul Razak Shaikh has been ordered to return his passport to the sessions court by March 21.

KUALA LUMPUR: The sessions court has temporarily released the passport of a company director linked to the ongoing KL Tower graft case to enable him to travel out of the country.

Abdul Hamid Shaikh Abdul Razak Shaikh, a director of Hydroshoppe Sdn Bhd, which manages KL Tower, had requested the release to allow him to travel to the US and Germany for work between Feb 22 and March 7.

Hamid was charged last year with allegedly offering an annual RM500,000 bribe over 15 years to former communications and multimedia minister Annuar Musa in connection with the takeover of the KL Tower concession.

He had been ordered to surrender his passport to the court pending disposal of his graft case.

Deputy public prosecutor Rasyidah Murni Azmi said the prosecution did not object to Hamid’s application.

“We hope he will return his passport to the court before March 21,” she added.

Judge Suzana Hussin allowed Hamid’s application for the temporary release of the passport and told him to return it by March 21.

The court fixed March 29 for next mention.

Hamid was represented by lawyer Weera Premananda.