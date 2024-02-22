Commercial crime investigation department director Ramli Yoosuf says police are working with the Securities Commission to combat this type of crime.

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman’s commercial crime investigation department (CCID) has recorded 14,488 cases of investment fraud over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2023, resulting in losses of RM1.34 billion, director Ramli Yoosuf said.

He said that following the increase in the number of cases, the department is working with the Securities Commission (SC) to combat this type of crime, Bernama reported.

Ramli said police and the SC, which met at Bukit Aman today, reached an understanding to form a mechanism so the public can check the authenticity of any investment.

“For that, the SC has already developed a platform called ‘Investment checker’, which can be accessed through the SC’s website.

“Both agencies agreed to continue offering their commitment in combating fraud by sharing information, expertise, investigations and operations,” he said in a statement tonight.

Ramli said the department believes the partnership can help promote effective investment schemes and curb investment fraud.