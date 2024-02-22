The 265th meeting of the Conference of Rulers also discussed appointing members to the Election Commission and Public Services Commission.

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed amendments to the Police Act 1967 and constitutional amendments on the granting of citizenship were among the various matters discussed at the 265th meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara.

Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said the meeting also discussed the appointment of members to both the Election Commission and Public Services Commission.

“Other matters involving Islamic affairs and issues under the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), including the appointment of the MKI chairman, were also discussed,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Danial said the Conference of Rulers also received a briefing on national security from Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain and on national defence by chief of defence forces General Mohammad Ab Rahman.

The two-day meeting was chaired by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Syed Danial said on the first day of the meeting yesterday, Sultan Sharafuddin conveyed condolences on the death of former Sarawak governor Abdul Taib Mahmud and welcomed the new Sarawak governor Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Given that this was the first meeting graced by the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, the Selangor ruler also extended congratulations to the King on behalf of the conference.

Also present were the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin; Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah; Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah; and the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir

Johor was represented by the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail; Perlis by the Regent of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail; Pahang by Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah; and Kelantan by Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra.

The meeting was also attended by Penang governor Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, Melaka governor Ali Rustam and Sabah governor Juhar Mahiruddin.

Wan Junaidi was absent today as he was attending Taib’s state funeral in Sarawak.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also attended the funeral.