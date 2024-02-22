The Bukit Aman CID deputy director is one of 45 senior police officers being transferred, besides NCID director Kamarudin Din.

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman criminal investigation department deputy director (investigations/legal) Rusdi Isa will be the new Kuala Lumpur police chief in a transfer exercise involving 45 senior police officers effective from March 25.

He will be promoted to the rank of acting commissioner of police.

Police secretary Alzafny Ahmad said narcotics crime investigation department (NCID) director Kamarudin Din has been appointed as Bukit Aman’s internal security and public order department director.

Penang police chief Khaw Kok Chin will succeed Kamarudin as NCID director.

Alwi Zainal Abidin, the deputy management director of Bukit Aman’s service/personnel division, has been appointed as the Penang deputy police chief, Bernama reported Alzafny as saying in a statement.

Nasaruddin M Nasir, the aide-de-camp to the deputy prime minister, has been appointed as the Eastern Sabah Security Command task force chief of staff in the home ministry.

Bukit Aman’s Special Branch E7C staff officer Raja Farul Izwan Raja Ismail will be the new security liaison officer (SLO) for Jakarta, Indonesia.

Special Branch E4A1 superintendent Azman Abdul Khan has been appointed as SLO for Canberra, Australia, while Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission enforcement agency officer 2 (intelligence division) Ruzaime Ramli will be the new SLO for Singapore.