Sarawak’s longest-serving chief minister was buried next to the grave of his first wife, Laila Taib.

PETALING JAYA: Former Sarawak governor Abdul Taib Mahmud was laid to rest at his family cemetery at his Demak Jaya residence in Kuching today.

Sarawak’s longest-serving chief minister was buried next to the grave of his first wife Laila Taib, the Borneo Post reported.

Taib’s coffin arrived at the cemetery at 1.48pm after zohor prayers at the Demak mosque in Kuching.

Among the dignitaries present were the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Sarawak governor Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg.

Earlier today, Taib’s remains were brought for a lying-in-state at the Sarawak state legislative assembly to allow members of the public, dignitaries and government officials to pay their last respects.

The casket was placed on a special platform in the atrium between 8am and 11.30am, Bernama reported.

Taib died at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur at about 4.40am yesterday. He was 87.

He led the Sarawak government for 33 years from 1981 to 2014.

Taib was also the country’s second-longest-serving MP, serving Kota Samarahan for 38 years from 1970 to 2008.

He also served as Sarawak governor from 2014 until late last month.