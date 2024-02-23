Chief minister Chow Kon Yeow’s image on the billboards, at some roads in George Town, has been defaced.

PETALING JAYA: Bukit Bendera DAP Youth has filed a police report over the vandalism of Chinese New Year billboards in Penang.

In a statement, the branch said several Chinese New Year billboards featuring Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow, Pulau Tikus assemblyman Joshua Woo and Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid were found to have been defaced.

It said the billboards were located around Jalan Burma, Jalan Kelawai, the Maktab Highway and surrounding areas.

“Bukit Bendera DAP Youth has filed this report so that the police can investigate and take appropriate action against the perpetrators.

“We also hope that such incidents will not recur, especially on billboards in other areas,” it said.

Chow’s face on the billboards were found to have been spray-painted with a large “X”. Some of the billboards also had the word “SCAM” painted over his image.

“It is understood that vandalism targeting the faces of Penang government leaders occurs frequently in Pulau Tikus. We fear that the perpetrators are the same individuals and/or groups,” it said.

It also said the frequency of such vandalism seemed to be an attempt to challenge the authorities and tarnish the image of Penang state leaders.