Johor PH deputy chief Aminolhuda Hassan says such a move would help enhance cooperation between the two coalitions.

PETALING JAYA: Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) hopes its Barisan Nasional (BN) counterpart will offer it local council and village chief positions to demonstrate the strong ties between the two coalitions at the state level.

Johor PH deputy chief Aminolhuda Hassan said the move would help enhance cooperation between the two coalitions, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“Amanah only has one seat in the state assembly, DAP and PKR have several. If PH’s representatives could be appointed into the state executive council, that would be a mark of true alliance.

“Nonetheless, decisions have been made and we accept them. However, this has sparked some talk among our grassroots (of disunity between PH and BN).

“Therefore, to strengthen cooperation between PH and BN in Johor, just like at the federal level, perhaps local council and village chief posts could be offered to PH,” he was quoted as saying.

Previously, FMT quoted analyst Azmil Tayeb as saying that the omission of PH assemblymen from the newly reshuffled Johor executive council suggests discord in the PH-BN partnership at the state level.

Azmil, of Universiti Sains Malaysia, said at least two or three highly qualified PH assemblymen should have been given exco positions. However, he said Johor Umno may not have wanted to appear “too cozy” with PH, and especially DAP, in the eyes of Malay voters.

Another analyst, Chin Yee Mun of Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman, however, explained that the all-BN lineup in the Johor state exco was maintained as the coalition led the state even before the formation of the unity government at the federal level.

BN won the Johor state elections with a landslide victory in March 2022, giving it a two-thirds majority in the legislative assembly.

However, Aminolhuda, who is Johor Amanah chief, said this should not be an excuse to exclude PH from the state’s administration.

“The Melaka government was also formed before GE15, but when there was a reshuffle (to its exco lineup), PH assemblymen were included,” he said.

Meanwhile, Johor Amanah deputy chief Dzulkefly Ahmad said Johor BN must consider the impact of its decision ahead of the next state polls as well as the next general election.

“Are we facing the polls as a team or are we contesting on our own, separately? If there is a three-cornered fight, then we must learn a lesson from the results of the six state elections (last August) starting now.

“If close cooperation is still absent when Parliament or the Johor state assembly is (eventually) dissolved, then I fear it will be too late to only consider bridging the gap at the time,” he said.