Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the discourse of Islamic economics should not be confined to a particular subject of banking and finance.

PUTRAJAYA: The government intends to hold a major conference on the Islamic economy in the next few months, probably by the end of May, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said the discourse of Islamic economics should not be confined to a particular subject of banking and finance, Bernama reported.

“I am asking the Islamic banks to discuss this because in the next few months, probably by the end of May, we intend to have a major conference on Islamic economics,” he said when opening the Madani lecture here today.

Anwar said that when he introduced the Madani concept, he took into account the objectives of shariah, which are all-encompassing.

He said that during the recent international conference on Islamic economics and finance in Kuala Lumpur, he urged Islamic financial institutions to move beyond just the sophistication of introducing Islamic financial instruments and look into the core issues affecting the Muslim community, including abject poverty, inequality, and women’s economic participation, as well as climate change, energy transition and digital transformation.

“How can Islamic banks’ discourses ignore the issue of digital transformation, or energy transition, or the need to produce more in terms of food security?” he said.

The Madani lecture was given by Professor Jasser Auda, an Islamic scholar whose latest work aims to bring about a restructuring of Islamic scholarship around a complex network of higher objectives.