The prime minister says the cost of living council has heard the concerns of padi farmers and manufacturers.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said there will be more discussions over the introduction of the “Madani white rice”, which was earlier touted to replace all other types of rice being sold in the market.

He said the agriculture and food security ministry would have discussions with relevant stakeholders, before the findings are tabled with the Cabinet on March 20.

“The ministry would also lead these sessions to address concerns regarding the purchase price of padi, supply dynamics, global market trends, and the impact on consumers,” he said in a statement after chairing a meeting of the National Action Council on the Cost of Living.

Anwar said the meeting today heard feedbacks from padi farmers and manufacturers, mainly on concerns related to the availability of rice at a reasonable price.

Earlier this month the chairman of the council’s food prices committee, Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal announced that the government will introduce the “Madani white rice” priced at RM30 for a 10kg sack from March 1.

He later said the proposal had yet to be approved by the Cabinet.

Anwar said government intervention was critical in ensuring sufficient supply of white rice in the face of export bans imposed by rice-producing countries.

Although there is enough local and imported white rice in the market, there have been complaints over the lack of local rice, and the higher price of imported rice.

Anwar also called for greater enforcement to ensure wholesalers did not profiteer and pass off rice containing a mix of local and imported white rice at high prices.

“We want to ensure that the price of this main staple continues to be stable in the market.”

Anwar said the nation’s sole rice importer Bernas has agreed to consider lowering the price of local and imported rice to reasonable levels.