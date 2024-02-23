Salleh Said Keruak says the new journalists’ code of ethics may also impede investigative reporting.

PETALING JAYA: A former communications and multimedia minister has cautioned that an overly stringent media ethics code may hinder reporters from doing their work effectively, despite its aim of combating the rise of fake news.

Salleh Said Keruak said while the journalists’ code of ethics recently launched by communications minister Fahmi Fadzil could safeguard media independence, it could also discourage discussions of sensitive topics by media practitioners.

“Safeguarding media independence is essential to upholding freedom of expression, fostering transparency, and strengthening democracy.

“There is a possibility that overly stringent media ethics could impede investigative reporting and discourage discussions of sensitive topics identified by authorities,” Salleh told FMT.

The Usukan assemblyman’s tenure as minister from 2015 to 2018, under prime minister Najib Razak’s administration, saw the introduction of the Anti-Fake News Act 2018, just before the 14th general election. The act was repealed in 2019 during the Pakatan Harapan administration.

The latest code launched by Fahmi on Tuesday replaces the previous iteration introduced 35 years ago, and comprises eight key ethics including responsibility, transparency, and fairness in disseminating information.

It has been questioned by rights groups, with Lawyers for Liberty claiming that it will “further strengthen (the government’s) control over the media” and calling it “a backdoor way” of reviving the “draconian” Anti-Fake News Act.

Meanwhile, media rights group Gerakan Media Merdeka said any code of ethics for journalists in Malaysia should be regulated by the media industry, not the government.

Veteran newsman A Kadir Jasin also criticised the timing of the new code’s introduction, saying such regulations should come under the purview of the Malaysian Media Council since the bill for its formation would be tabled in Parliament in June.

“However, the government suddenly and unilaterally launched its own code, even though the Malaysian Media Council Bill hasn’t been presented yet,” Kadir told FMT.

“Why rush to unilaterally establish these ethics? Can’t it wait until the Malaysian Media Act is established? Or is someone seeking to stamp his mark?”

On Feb 21, Fahmi announced that the Malaysian Media Council Bill would be tabled in Parliament in June, following Cabinet approval earlier that day.