PUTRAJAYA: The National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, the Putra Mosque and the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque here will hold special ‘hajat’ prayers tomorrow for the well-being of Muslims in the Palestinian territories.

Religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar said other mosques and suraus under the supervision of the Federal Territory Islamic religious department were also instructed to do the same.

He said Israeli airstrikes on the Palestinian population, particularly in Rafah, were barbaric and irresponsible acts, resulting in civilian casualties and injuries, including to children, as well as the destruction of homes and public facilities.