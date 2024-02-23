PETALING JAYA: The foreign ministry said it has lodged a police report over the leaking of a confidential diplomatic note from the Malaysian embassy in Morocco.

No details were available about the leak or the contents of the note.

The ministry said an internal investigation revealed that the “unauthorised dissemination” did not originate from within the ministry.

“The ministry has provided clarification to the concerned partner country and expressed its deep regret over the incident,” it said in a statement.

The ministry urged those who have copies of the leaked document to stop circulating them.

Wisma Putra’s note comes in the wake of a Harian Metro report recently that authorities are watching Muslim preacher Mawla Amin al-Hassani, who claims to be a Moroccan and purports to be the 38th descendant of Prophet Muhammad.

Despite Mawla Amin’s claims of Moroccan citizenship, the home minister had recently revealed that he came to Malaysia using a French passport and was an Algerian native.

Harian Metro said Mawla Amin lacks any legitimate connection to the lineage of the prophet, based on information from the Moroccan foreign ministry.