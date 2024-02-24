The labour department says the offences include late payment of wages and non-compliance with the minimum wage law.

KUALA LUMPUR: Four employers were fined a total of RM46,500 after they were found to have violated the country’s labour laws.

The labour department said a company in the hospitality sector was fined RM12,000 for the offence of late payment of wages to employees at the Shah Alam magistrates’ court on Feb 8.

In the same court, a security services firm was also fined RM12,000 for failing to comply with the minimum wage law on the payment of RM1,500 to its employees.

On Feb 19, a company in the cleaning services sector was fined RM2,500 by the Kuala Terengganu magistrates’ court for failing to comply with the minimum wage law.

Finally, on Feb 22, a company in the mining and quarrying sector was fined RM20,000 in the Petaling Jaya sessions court for violating the law on the minimum standards of housing and amenities for its workers.

“The labour department will continue to intensify enforcement and will take stern action against any employers or companies found to be in violation of the provisions of the country’s labour legislation,” according to the statement.