Tourism Malaysia’s board of directors says feedback from the industry and state governments showed there was a need for significant change.

PETALING JAYA: Directors of the tourism promotion board (Tourism Malaysia) have come out in support of minister Tiong King Sing following controversy over the demotion of its director-general.

In a statement this evening, the board said they were fully behind the “strategic changes” being introduced by Tiong, the minister for tourism, arts and culture.

The Tourism Malaysia directors said that although tourist arrivals and tourism revenue had improved the figures were “considerably short of pre-pandemic levels”.

“Based on the feedback from various industry players, state governments and the public, there is a need for significant change especially in terms of promoting tourism products in line with the current needs,” the board said.

It said there was also a need for the tourism industry to compete more aggressively with regional neighbours.

“The board will work towards providing feedback and guidance to ensure the aspirations are accepted and implemented well and transparently,” it said.

Earlier today, Tiong said that Ammar Abd Ghapar had been demoted to deputy director-general from the top post after having been given many chances to step up his performance.

Tiong said the various state governments had complained about Ammar’s lack of engagement as well and denied it was race-related.

Ammar, who was appointed as director-general in April last year, confirmed his removal from the post yesterday, stating that he had received a letter from Tiong in the morning.

His removal, which caught many off guard, led to brickbats with the Malaysian Tourism Federation describing it as disheartening, while a Tourism Malaysia union questioned the five-day notice period given to Ammar, saying the“extremely short” notice left a negative impression on the ministry.