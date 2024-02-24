The Bersatu deputy president says the former Sabah chief minister should not blame the opposition, but find ways to stop the currency’s free fall instead.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is to blame for the ringgit’s record decline, not the opposition, says Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He was responding to a Facebook post by former Sabah chief minister Salleh Said Keruak, who said the opposition’s constant claims about trying to topple the government meant they should shoulder some of the blame for the weak ringgit.

Faizal said Anwar had also claimed that he had a formidable and convincing majority to take over the government when he was the opposition leader.

He took aim at Anwar’s previous stint as finance minister, noting that the last record drop in the currency occurred during that period.

“Once upon a time, an ambitious finance minister spoke about an ‘Asian renaissance’. At the end of his tenure as finance minister, the ringgit fell to the lowest ever recorded. The name of that finance minister was Anwar,” he told FMT.

“Today, the ringgit has once again fallen to its lowest in more than two decades. And our finance minister is Anwar. Coincidence?”

Faizal criticised Salleh for pushing the blame to the opposition, saying that he should instead find ways to strengthen the economy and curb the ringgit’s free fall.

“He is trying to stay relevant when he is not,” he said.