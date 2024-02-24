The electoral watchdog calls on participants to wear black or yellow to call for reforms such as a limit on the prime minister’s term.

PETALING JAYA: Electoral watchdog Bersih is holding a rally in front of Parliament next week to pressure the government into carrying out political reforms.

In a post on the X social media app, Bersih called on the public to gather in front of Plaza Tugu Negara at 8am on Tuesday.

“Wear black or yellow. See you there.”

In previous posts, Bersih highlighted several reforms it has sought, including a limit on the term of the prime minister, and abolition of the Sedition Act.

Earlier this month, Bersih said it would not hesitate to organise street protests again if the government does not commit to its institutional and political reform agenda.

Bersih chairman Faisal Abdul Aziz said Malaysia was in a critical period of “democratic transition” that required the coming together of all parties to realise reforms.

“Bersih will not hesitate to mobilise the people back to the streets, a ‘language’ comprehensible to those in power who have been dismissing the people’s aspirations with excuses against supporting reforms,” he was quoted as saying.

Bersih had held protests since 2007 to shine a light on alleged electoral malpractices and to push for fair elections. It also held rallies in 2015 and 2016 over the 1MDB scandal.

The iconic Bersih 2.0 rally in 2011 saw an estimated 50,000 people gather in downtown Kuala Lumpur with more than 1,000 reportedly arrested.

PKR veteran Hassan Karim has backed Bersih’s plan to take to the streets to protest the sluggish pace of reforms under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership.