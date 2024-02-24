Johor Bahru Selatan police chief says the 25-year-old is being investigated for neglect and exposing a child to physical injury.

JOHOR BAHRU: A local man was issued a summons and is also being investigated for child abuse for allowing a 13-year-old boy to drive a car in Taman Daya here.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief Raub Selamat said the action was taken after police investigated the matter following a viral video of the incident, which occurred last Sunday (Feb 18), showing a minor at the wheel of a car with an adult man in the passenger seat.

He said the investigation revealed that the incident occurred at 5.30pm and the man involved is the son of the boy’s babysitter.

“It was found that the 25-year-old man wanted to teach the teen how to drive and so, had let him take the wheel,” Raub said in a statement today.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for neglect and exposing the child to physical injury. If convicted, the accused could be fined up to RM50,000 or imprisoned for not more than 20 years, or both.

According to Raub, the man was also issued a summons under Section 39(5) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for allowing a minor to drive.