PETALING JAYA: The Kelantan government is reported to be obtaining patents from the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia for heritage products such as budu, wau, silat jawi, dikir barat, and batik Kelantan.

State executive councillor Kamarudin Nor, who handles the tourism and heritage portfolio, said the patent applications were to ensure that the heritage assets are preserved as the intellectual property of Kelantan.

“It’s important to protect Kelantan’s cultural heritage and identity because they will have an impact on the economy,” Sinar Harian quoted Kamarudin as saying.

Budu is Kelantan’s traditional anchovy sauce, the wau is the traditional bow-shaped Kelantan kite, silat jawi is a martial art said to originate from the state, while dikir barat is a traditional musical form that involves singing in groups.

Kamarudin said the state government is also collaborating with the tourism, arts and culture ministry to obtain patents for mak yong and wayang kulit.

Mak yong, a traditional dance-drama originating from the northern part of Malaysia, was banned by the PAS-led state government for its alleged animist elements. The dance has been declared by Unesco as among the “Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity” in 2005.

Wayang Kulit, also known as shadow puppet theatre, is a complex story-telling performance that involves elaborate puppets and musical styles. It’s included in Unesco’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Kamarudin’s remarks come a day after Malaysia’s heritage commissioner announced that 10 delicacies such as bak kut teh, kolok mee, kueh lapis and uthappam had been declared as Malaysian heritage foods.