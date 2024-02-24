Zuki Ali says the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board Act empowers the minister to appoint the director-general.

KUALA SELANGOR: The authority to appoint and terminate the services of the director-general of the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board lies with the minister of tourism, arts and culture, the chief secretary to the government, Zuki Ali, said today.

He said the minister’s power is contained in the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board Act 1992. “The jurisdiction to appoint the director- general comes under the authority of the minister of tourism, arts and culture, under the act,” he said.

Zuki said this when asked about a leaked letter on the termination of Ammar Abd Ghapar’s appointment as Tourism Malaysia’s director- general next Monday.

Earlier today, the minister, Tiong King Sing, said Ammar was demoted to deputy director-general due to his declining performance which he described as unsatisfactory, in addition to not reaching the set standards despite being advised several times and given many chances.