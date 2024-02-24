Amirudin Shari says he will have discussions on the matter with the villagers, but they are free to obtain a court injunction against the project if they wish.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari has blamed outsiders for inciting residents of Sungai Chinchin in Gombak to oppose the East Coast Rail Link project.

Amirudin said that these outsiders attempted to play hero by taking advantage of an issue, Sinar Harian reported.

“I will discuss (the matter) with the villagers, but if they still want to file an injunction, it is their right and they can carry on,” he was quoted as saying.

“But we will try to help as the state government has been tasked to complete the project which has economic benefits.”

Amirudin was responding to a news report that some 2,500 residents from 13 villages in Gombak intend on filling an injection after 151 homes were demolished to make way for the project.

The villagers were reported to be against the ECRL line cutting through Gombak Utara due to the high population density in the area and because they could not simply be relocated.

Amirudin however said that the project adhered to the regulations to ensure it would not be delayed.

The ECRL alignment involving Selangor, namely Section C, is divided into Section C1 from Mentakab to Gombak and Section C2 from Gombak to Port Klang via Serendah.