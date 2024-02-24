Ampang Jaya police chief Azam Ismail says the four suspects had been targeting the homes of foreign nationals.

PETALING JAYA: Four men were arrested on suspicion of involvement in gang robberies and impersonating police officers in Pandan Indah, Ampang Jaya on Thursday.

Ampang Jaya police chief Azam Ismail said that on Thursday, police received a report from a Bangladeshi national, who claimed that he had been robbed by six unknown men wearing “police” vests, Kosmo reported.

He said that the men were armed with large shears and hammers, and had claimed that they were carrying out an operation.

“Once all the suspects had entered his home, the complainant and seven other people, all foreign nationals, were told to sit in the living room under the watch of two suspects.

“The other suspects then rummaged through every room in the house and took the victims’ cash, jewellery, mobile phones, and personal documents,” Azam said in a statement.

He added that the suspects then left the house in a vehicle of their own.

“Following an investigation into the case, a team of police officers from the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters arrested four local men aged 30 to 44 years old.

“Police seized 31 mobile phones, vests with the word ‘Police’ on them, clothing, a hammer, a crowbar, a spanner, pliers, cash, and three cars.

“The suspects’ modus operandi was to impersonate police officers, targeting the homes of foreign nationals to commit gang robberies,” he said, according to Kosmo.

Azam said that further investigation found that one of the suspects had 11 prior criminal cases and was also wanted for drug-related offences.

“The second suspect had seven criminal cases, the third had none, and the fourth had five cases.

“Urine tests found all the suspects positive for methamphetamine and opiates,” he said.

Azam added that all four suspects were remanded for seven days from today.

“The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for armed gang robbery and attempting to cause hurt or death, and under Section 170 of the same code for impersonating public officers,” he said.