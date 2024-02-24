Transport minister Loke Siew Fook says it’s part of the initiative to assist those returning to their hometowns in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan for festivals.

PETALING JAYA: The RM599 maximum fare for one-way economy class flights from the peninsula to Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan would only be applicable for travel on the three days before Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said this today on the ongoing initiative by the government to assist Malaysians who need to travel to their hometown in Borneo during festive seasons, Bernama reported.

“We have a policy for all festivals, be it Chinese New Year, Hari Raya, Gawai, Kaamatan, or Christmas. For the three days before these celebrations, the government will set the maximum price for flight tickets (to Borneo).

“For those returning to their hometowns within the peninsula, where alternative modes of transportation like buses and trains are available, there will be no maximum price set for flights,” he was quoted as saying.

Loke stressed that those who buy their flight tickets to Sabah, Sarawak or Labuan much earlier are likely to get a cheaper price.

“However, in the event of a shortage of tickets and the demand is high on the three days before a festival, the prices may surge. So, any increase exceeding RM599 will be covered by government subsidies for those three days only,” he told reporters after a groundbreaking ceremony for a new school in Jelebu, Negeri Sembilan.

Loke, who is Seremban MP, said the ministry would seek the views of all parties, including the religious affairs minister to determine the exact date on which Hari Raya will fall before finalising the implementation of the maximum ticket price.

“This year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri is expected to fall on Wednesday (April 10) or a day earlier. We anticipate that this year’s peak travel period (for people returning to their hometowns) is on the Saturday and Sunday before Hari Raya.

“Therefore, the implementation period may even be set earlier, from that weekend itself,” he added.

Loke, who is also the Chennah assemblyman, said certain airlines may also offer fixed prices for particular night flights and provide additional flights.

“For example, AirAsia is gearing up to unveil a special deal featuring fixed, pocket-friendly fares for flights operating at night. These particular flights, available a few times a day, are scheduled to be launched in March,” he said, according to Bernama.