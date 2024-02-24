Umno veteran Salleh Said Keruak takes issue with Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin over who is to be blamed over the economy.

PETALING JAYA: An Umno veteran has singled out Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin for his attitude towards the opposition’s role in the economy.

Salleh Said Keruak said Muhyiddin seemed to be of the belief it was the prime minister’s role to fix the economy while the opposition was duty bound to sabotage and weaken the economy.

He said Muhyiddin also seems to think that the prime minister should be blamed if he failed to fix the economy, while no one should blame the opposition for sabotaging the economy.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional chairman, said the ringgit’s slide to a 26-year-low is eroding confidence in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government.

Earlier today, Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu said Anwar was to blame for the ringgit’s performance.

Faizal said this in response to Salleh’s earlier remarks that the opposition’s constant claims about trying to topple the government meant they should shoulder some of the blame for the weak ringgit.

Faizal also criticised Salleh, a former federal minister and former Sabah chief minister, for pushing the blame to the opposition, saying that the latter should instead find ways to strengthen the economy and curb the ringgit’s free fall.

The ringgit has slid by over 4% so far in 2024, closing at 4.7965 against the dollar on Tuesday, its weakest level since 1998.