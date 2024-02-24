PETALING JAYA: A Tourism Malaysia union has questioned the five-day notice period given to Ammar Abd Ghapar when removing him as the director-general.
Kesatuan Pekerja-Pekerja Lembaga Penggalakan Pelancongan Malaysia president Alwi Shakir Abdullah said the “extremely short” notice left a negative impression on the tourism, arts and culture ministry.
Alwi said Ammar’s removal without an explanation by minister Tiong King Sing came as a shock to many, including MPs and industry players.
He said the decision to remove Ammar would have a domino effect on the industry, which has a three million workforce.
Alwi said there should be a directive for a longer termination notice to be issued when no grounds were provided.
“We suggest a notice period of one month,” he said in a statement.
He also proposed that the public service tribunal, which was dissolved more than two decades ago, be re-introduced to provide civil servants who felt they had been mistreated a platform to argue their case.
Alwi said the union will seek a meeting with Tiong to clear the air over Ammar’s removal.
His comments come a day after the Malaysian Tourism Federation called for transparency and urged Tiong to provide a detailed explanation over Ammar’s sacking.
The federation said it found Ammar’s removal puzzling as he was an experienced director-general and an asset to the industry.
Yesterday, Ammar, who was appointed the director-general in April last year, confirmed his removal from the post with Malay Mail Online, stating that he had received a letter from Tiong.
He said the letter stated that his removal is effective on Feb 26, but it did not state his next position.