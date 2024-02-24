Union president Alwi Shakir Abdullah says employees should be informed one month in advance.

PETALING JAYA: A Tourism Malaysia union has questioned the five-day notice period given to Ammar Abd Ghapar when removing him as the director-general.

Kesatuan Pekerja-Pekerja Lembaga Penggalakan Pelancongan Malaysia president Alwi Shakir Abdullah said the “extremely short” notice left a negative impression on the tourism, arts and culture ministry.

Alwi said Ammar’s removal without an explanation by minister Tiong King Sing came as a shock to many, including MPs and industry players.

He said the decision to remove Ammar would have a domino effect on the industry, which has a three million workforce.

Alwi said there should be a directive for a longer termination notice to be issued when no grounds were provided.

“We suggest a notice period of one month,” he said in a statement.

He also proposed that the public service tribunal, which was dissolved more than two decades ago, be re-introduced to provide civil servants who felt they had been mistreated a platform to argue their case.

Alwi said the union will seek a meeting with Tiong to clear the air over Ammar’s removal.

His comments come a day after the Malaysian Tourism Federation called for transparency and urged Tiong to provide a detailed explanation over Ammar’s sacking.

The federation said it found Ammar’s removal puzzling as he was an experienced director-general and an asset to the industry.

Yesterday, Ammar, who was appointed the director-general in April last year, confirmed his removal from the post with Malay Mail Online, stating that he had received a letter from Tiong.

He said the letter stated that his removal is effective on Feb 26, but it did not state his next position.