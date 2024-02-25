The roadshow, marking the first year of Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government, will continue in Penang, Pahang, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah.

KUALA SELANGOR: A total of 127,000 visitors attended the three-day central zone Madani Rakyat fair at the sports complex here which ended today.

Organisers said the number surpassed their initial target of 100,000, drawing people from the outskirts of Kuala Selangor and rural areas.

More than 163 federal and state agencies and related organisations took part, offering products and services.

Visitors to the Mega Madani and Agro Madani stalls seized the opportunity to purchase necessities such as rice, eggs, and chicken at lower prices, while the police offered discounts on traffic summonses. The road transport department’s offer to exchange old motorcycle helmets for new also attracted a large number of people.

A career carnival was also held which offered over 2,000 job opportunities.

The Madani Rakyat roadshow commemorates the first anniversary of Anwar’s unity government, formed in November 2022. It will continue in Penang (April 27-29), Pahang (June 28-30), Johor (July 25-27) Sarawak (Sept 27-29), and Sabah (Oct 18-20).