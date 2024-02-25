Tourism Johor director Sharil Nizam Abdul Rahim calls for more efforts on international promotions and appealing holiday and health tourism packages.

PETALING JAYA: The current depreciation of the ringgit should be utilised to attract more Singaporeans to spend and visit tourist destinations in Johor, said Tourism Johor director Sharil Nizam Abdul Rahim.

Sharil said the state should capitalise on the ringgit’s depreciation to make the most of the circumstances.

“We can do more international promotions and attract tourists with appealing holiday packages. One of the sectors that can be promoted is health tourism.

“Currently, Indonesians make up the majority of health tourists in Johor, so perhaps we can also attract Singaporeans to this sector,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

Sharil added that the number of medical experts in Johor’s international-standard hospitals, coupled with the depreciating ringgit, would surely be an additional factor for Singaporeans to seek treatment.

He said Tourism Johor will continue promoting the state to Singaporeans, aiming to position it not merely as a transit or a shopping locale but as a top tourist destination for them.

Last Tuesday, the ringgit hit a new all-time low of RM3.56 against the Singapore dollar.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government is not ignoring or taking the ringgit’s decline lightly and is continuously addressing the issue while simultaneously reassuring Malaysians that investment figures remain intact.