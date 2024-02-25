The boy’s 34-year-old mother admitted to mistakenly using her husband’s drug-laced water to prepare the milk.

PETALING JAYA: A couple believed to be under the influence of drugs were arrested by police after mistakenly mixing their baby’s milk with meth-laced water.

Petaling Jaya police chief Shahrulnizam Jaafar@Ismail said police received information from Kajang Hospital on Feb 20, a day after the incident which almost killed the baby, Sinar Harian reported.

He said the couple had sent the one-year-old boy to his 55-year-old grandmother’s house in Seri Kembangan on Feb 19.

“While he was in his grandmother’s care, the boy could not stop crying. He was also hyperactive and hard to control. The grandmother then asked the boy’s mother the reason for his odd behaviour,” he was quoted as saying.

Shahrulnizam said the 34-year-old mother admitted to accidentally mixing the milk powder with meth-laced water that belonged to her husband.

“We arrested the couple at their home in Taman Medan the next day. Both tested positive for drug use from the initial urine tests.

“The baby is still warded in Kajang Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.”

The couple have been remanded for seven days for further investigations under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.