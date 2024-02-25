Foreign minister Mohamad Hasan says almost all 52 countries that spoke at the International Court of Justice had condemned Israel.

REMBAU: International condemnation of Israel’s actions in Palestine and its violation of the rights of Palestinians is now very significant, said foreign minister Mohamad Hasan.

He said 52 countries were recently given a chance to express their views at the International Court of Justice at The Hague, and almost all condemned Israel and wanted the United Nations Security Council to act against it.

Mohamad said although numerous resolutions had been approved by the UNSC, Israel had remained stubborn and continued committing acts in blatant violation of international practices and laws.

“ICJ heard (the opinions) from Feb 16-24; all countries presented their objections and views firmly. Although two or three countries supported Israel, their voices were drowned out.

“This time Israel does not have many options and we joined in presenting the road map for a permanent ceasefire through the establishment of a two-state system where Palestine is independent and recognised. This is being worked on,” he told reporters here.

Mohamad, who is Rembau MP, said Malaysia had, since 2004, raised with ICJ the issue of Israeli actions against Palestine, describing them as atrocities. This time Malaysia’s voice was well supported by the international community, he said.

When presenting Malaysia’s oral statement at the ICJ public hearing on the Palestine issue on Feb 22, Mohamad said Israel must stop all related policies and practices and immediately withdraw from occupied Palestinian territories.

Mohamad said Malaysia would continue to support South Africa’s resolution accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians.