The 104 migrant workers are believed to have paid recruitment fees of up to RM21,700 each to secure employment in Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA: More than 100 Bangladeshi workers have been without jobs since arriving in Malaysia in November, according to migrant labour rights activist Andy Hall.

Hall said the 104 workers had paid recruitment fees of between RM19,500 and RM21,700 to secure employment in Malaysia, where they were promised good living facilities and high-paying jobs.

He said they were recruited by a construction firm in Cheras.

Three of the workers interviewed by Hall said payment of the recruitment fees had pushed them into debt bondage as they had to borrow heavily to secure the fees.

In a report Hall prepared, one worker was quoted as saying: “I am running into a huge debt.

“I am unable to pay monthly instalments which I promised when I borrowed money from different sources, and lenders are threatening my family.”

The workers said their passports were confiscated upon arrival, and they suffered physical and verbal abuse. In addition, they were subjected to death threats by the man who picked them up at the airport.

The report said the workers live in a confined space with only one toilet for over 100 workers. They received inadequate food of mostly rice, lentils and mashed potatoes, with one worker claiming not to have been given food for up to four days after asking for updates on his job situation.

“Instead of receiving the promised jobs, they are left with no work and no income. This exacerbates their situation, pushing them further into debt and sadness,” said Hall.

FMT has sought comment from the human resources ministry.