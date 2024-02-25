MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki says it all depends on his officers who are investigating the case.

MERSING: Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin will only be called up to assist in investigations into the government contract awarded to Spanco Sdn Bhd (Spanco) “if there is a need to”, says Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki.

He said when reporters asked him on the matter earlier, he had not ruled out the possibility that the Pagoh MP might be questioned regarding the award of the contract for the supply and management of government vehicles.

“I only made that statement in response to questions about whether he would be called up. I did not deny (the possibility), but it depends on MACC officers investigating the case. It is normal for us to make such statements.

“That’s why I said two days ago that if there is a need, the investigating officers will call him, just like how they have summoned other witnesses, including a former finance minister,” he told a press conference here.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin denied in a Facebook post that he was involved in any wrongdoing in connection with the contract awarded to Spanco.

Meanwhile, Azam said MACC would check on the police’s application for a Red Notice against Muhyiddin’s son-in-law Adlan Berhan.

He said the police had applied to Interpol for the notices against Adlan, 48, and lawyer Mansoor Saat, 69, in October last year.

“MACC will check on this. For now, we are waiting for (Adlan) to return to the country to face charges in court.

“MACC has also requested the police to list him as a wanted person by Interpol. MACC is still making efforts to track him and his lawyer,” he said.

Azam had earlier been reported as confirming that investigations against Adlan had been completed, but he could not be located after having left the country since May last year.