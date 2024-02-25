Sahabat Alam Malaysia and three other organisations urge the state government to reconsider moves to amend the state’s development plans.

PETALING JAYA: Pro-environment NGOs have urged the Kelantan state government to reconsider moves to amend the development plan on environmentally sensitive areas.

Sahabat Alam Malaysia representative Meor Razak Meor Abd Rahman said the proposed changes would undermine the federal government’s commitment to protecting existing areas, as stipulated in the Town and Country Planning Act, Bernama reported.

“The proposed changes contradicted the physical development plan at the national level. In addition, there are areas of biodiversity significance, such as the mangrove forest in Kelantan, specifically in the Pasir Puteh district, that could be adversely affected,” he was quoted as saying.

Objections to the proposed changes to the development plan were raised by Sahabat Alam Malaysia, and three other organisations, Sahabat Alam Activists Association (Kuasa), the Malaysian Nature Society and the Network of Orang Asli Villages.

They cited their concerns over potential environmental degradation.

The organisations held an engagement session on the proposed changes to the Kelantan Development Plan in Kota Bharu today.

Kuasa chairman Hafizudin Nasarudin told reporters that the proposal requires careful consideration by the state government given its impact on Orang Asli villages in the areas.

“If these environmentally sensitive areas are developed, it might lead to inappropriate activities, including logging, which could affect the areas where the Orang Asli rely on for forest resources,” he said, Bernama reported.

He feared that without proper control, the situation could escalate, leading to widespread exploitation.

It was previously reported that the Kelantan government’s move to amend its development plan for environmentally sensitive areas would affect the federal government’s policy to achieve 50% forested areas in Peninsular Malaysia.

Environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad was reported to have said that the removal of forest reserves as sensitive areas in Kelantan’s development plans would also affect the Central Forest Spine ecological network and Kelantan’s ecosystem balance.

He said the plans were a threat to wildlife, such as the endangered Malayan tiger, elephants and tapirs, while possible uncontrolled deforestation could also lead to more severe floods.