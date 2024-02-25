City police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid says the organisers have yet to file the 10 days’ notice required under the law.

PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur police have advised the public against participating in a Bersih gathering on Tuesday to demand reforms.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the organisers have yet to file 10 days’ notice of the gathering as required under the law.

Organising a gathering without notifying the police is an offence, he said.

“Hence we are advising the public against taking part in any gathering that contravenes the law. Stern action will be taken,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, it was reported that Bersih plans on holding a rally in front of Parliament next week to pressure the government into carrying out political reforms.

In a post on the X social media app, Bersih called on the public to gather in front of Plaza Tugu Negara at 8am on Tuesday.

In previous posts, Bersih highlighted several reforms it has sought, including a limit on the term of the prime minister, and abolition of the Sedition Act.

Earlier this month, Bersih said it would not hesitate to organise street protests again if the government does not commit to its institutional and political reform agenda.