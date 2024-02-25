Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the time is right because there has been no changes to the scheme for 10 years.

KUALA SELANGOR: There is no reason for the government to delay studying and upgrading the pension system, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking at the Central Zone Madani Rakyat programme’s closing ceremony at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex here, Anwar said there had been no changes to the scheme for 10 years, so the time is ripe for it to be studied and upgraded.

“Even though (the unity government has been in power) for a year, and there are financial limits and economic problems, we must find a way. There is no reason why we cannot expedite its implementation,” he said.

The national pension scheme had been the subject of much debate after the public services department (JPA) issued a statement last month stating that new civil servants will be hired on a contractual basis. However, it added that the move was only a temporary measure.

Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was also reported to have said that new hires in the civil service would no longer get a pension, but would instead contribute to EPF and the Social Security Organisation (Socso) as part of a broader initiative to phase out traditional pensions.

Meanwhile, Anwar said that 2023 saw the highest investments in Malaysian history, adding that this showed investors’ confidence in the nation’s political stability.

“This is an extraordinary achievement. This is not Anwar’s work. This is our team’s hard work. Not just the ministers, but also all the officials involved.

“Investors are confident in Malaysia’s political stability and they know that our policies are clear and will stay for at least four more years,” he said.

