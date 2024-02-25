KUALA LUMPUR: National para track cyclist Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin continued his brilliant performance at the 2024 Asian track cycling championships in New Delhi by winning his fourth gold medal from the men’s C1 (physical impairment) individual pursuit today.

Yusof defeated his closest rival Mohammaed Almarri from Saudi Arabia to add his fourth goal of the championships. He had won the mixed team sprint event C1-5 with Zuhairie Ahmad Tarmizi and Muhammad Hafiz Jamali yesterday and two more gold medals from the men’s individual scratch C1 and men’s C1 time trial.

Emulating Yusof’s brilliant performance was Adi Raimie Amizazahan who claimed the men’s individual pursuit gold after beating Indonesia’s Tifan Abid Alana (silver) while Rashed Alahmari from Saudi Arabia took home the bronze.

In the men’s individual C5 pursuit, the Malaysian para cycling contingent added a silver and bronze through Zuhairie and Muhammad Hafiz while Indonesian Sufyan Saori raced away with the gold.

Malaysia also dominated the men’s and women’s Tandem B pursuit when Khairul Hazwan who was assisted by Arfy Qhairant Amran beat fellow countrymen Ahmad Ahlami Mohamad who was assisted by Khairul Adha for the gold.

In the women’s race, Nur Azlia Syafinaz Mohd Zais assisted by Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan lost to Thailand’s Watcharobon Boonmalert and Kanyarat Kesthonglang in the gold medal race while Nur Suraya Muhamad Zamri who was assisted by Nurul Suhada Zainal came in third for the bronze.