The local MP, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, describes the voucher as a ‘value-add’ to the early schooling aid programme.

PETALING JAYA: A total of 3,000 schoolchildren in 29 primary and secondary schools in Bandar Tun Razak constituency, Kuala Lumpur, will receive a RM100 voucher under a Back to School programme in addition to a RM150 cash aid from the government.

Bandar Tun Razak MP Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the voucher is a “value-add” to the government’s early schooling aid programme.

“The government has given a RM150 aid to every student. Now, we are giving a RM100 voucher to parents to help them buy school necessities for their children,” she was quoted by Bernama as saying.

The funds for the Back to School programme were provided by Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia, a microfinance institution developed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Yayasan Bank Rakyat.

The prime minister’s political secretary Azman Abidin said while each student received a RM100 voucher, those under AIM got a RM150 voucher.

Azman said the number of recipients for the Back to School aid increased to 3,000 this year from 2,000 last year, thanks to the contributions of partners like AIM and YBR.

Entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister Ewon Benedick said the programme would also be held in other areas, especially those with a high poverty rate.

“Education is a bulwark to prevent people from being trapped in poverty,” he said.

The government began distributing RM150 as early schooling aid to schoolchildren in January, in preparation for the new school year in March.