The former Tourism Malaysia director-general says he has never questioned or disobeyed instructions during his tenure.

PETALING JAYA: Former Tourism Malaysia director-general Ammar Abd Ghapar has questioned the judgment behind his demotion to deputy director-general, as it was done within only five days.

“The five-day notice terminating my services as DG has tarnished my image and reputation. I do not deserve such treatment after having served (the tourism, arts and culture ministry) for 36 years,” Mingguan Malaysia reported him as saying.

Yesterday, the minister, Tiong King Sing, said Ammar had been demoted because of his “under-performance”.

Ammar said he did not know what he had done wrong.

“If I have truly committed errors during my tenure, the government should examine and prove all my alleged errors and give me a chance to explain.

“As far as I know, I have never questioned or disobeyed instructions throughout my service,” he said.

He said he had also not received a letter informing him of his demotion, reportedly to take effect tomorrow, and that he may take leave until he receives an official confirmation.

“I have no plans because I have not received a letter of offer for my new post. Until I get that letter, I may go on leave,” he said.

Admitting that he was shocked by the termination of his duties as director-general, Ammar said he would wait until the process is completed according to regulations before determining his next step.

Yesterday, Tiong said Ammar had been given many chances to step up his performance.

Denying that the demotion was race-related, he said the various state governments had complained about Ammar’s lack of engagement as well.

Tiong said both he and his deputy had given Ammar much advice and asked for his views for what was best for the nation’s tourism industry.

“I don’t know if he had no ideas, or did not know how to execute them. But if you cannot perform, you must be switched out,” he said.