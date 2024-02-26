Judicial commissioner Roz Mawar Rozain says the Jenkins family should be grateful that the discovery of Anna’s remains was reported to the police.

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here has allowed Berjaya Land Development Sdn Bhd and its staff to be struck out from a negligence suit brought by the family of Anna Jenkins, a Malaysian-born Adelaide resident who went missing in 2017.

Anna’s son had brought the suit against the government, the police, Berjaya Land and its staff. Her remains were found in 2020 at a bungalow site belonging to Berjaya Land near the Turf Club in Penang.

The family sued the company, its project manager, Terrence Theseira, and a landscape worker, Kew Kee Seng, for allegedly concealing the discovery of her remains.

The Jenkins family claimed that Kew, who found her remains and personal effects, reburied them elsewhere on Theseira’s instructions.

Several weeks later, Anna’s buried remains and effects were found to have been tampered with. Theseira then ordered Kew to bring them to the attention of the police. Berjaya Land later claimed that the landscape worker was not their staff.

During proceedings today, judicial commissioner Roz Mawar Rozain said she agreed with Berjaya Land’s arguments to have them and Theseira struck out from the suit.

She said the Jenkins family should be grateful to Theseira for getting the landscape worker to report to the police after discovering Anna’s remains.

Roz also ordered RM20,000 in costs to be paid to the company and Theseira.

MORE TO COME

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.